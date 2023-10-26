Dr. Neuropsychologist Mark Steinberg joined host Olivia Horton to chat about the results he sees from treating patients with technology versus traditional medicine. They also dive into his latest book “Overcome Anxiety: Break Free From Fear, Worry, Trauma, and Negative Thinking.”
