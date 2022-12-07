General Manager from Pinstripes, Tanner King joined host Olivia Horton to discussed how the whole family can enjoy the holidays with an Italian American inspired menu, bowling, bocce and private events. Watch the clip for information on the Winter Ticket, Gift Cards, New Year celebrations, and Santa brunch.
Sponsored: Holiday fun at Pinstripes for the whole family
by: Ken Maccarone
