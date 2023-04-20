KRON4
by: Jessica Wills
Posted: Apr 20, 2023 / 07:29 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 20, 2023 / 07:29 PM PDT
Oakland Artist Wavy Kamp Fee joined host Olivia Horton to discuss his career and how he is using his platform and brand to give back to the community.
