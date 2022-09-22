Verizon and Nextdoor are looking to bring neighbors together to sit down, enjoy food and fun activities, meet new friends, and build connections that will improve where they live. Verizon is hosting a series of Block Party neighborhood events that will happen in September as well as on Neighbor Day. Watch the clip to learn more about how you can join in.
Sponsored: Neighborhood Kindness Tour heads to the Bay Area
by: Ken Maccarone
