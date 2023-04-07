KRON4
Please enter a search term.
by: Ken Maccarone
Posted: Apr 7, 2023 / 02:33 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 7, 2023 / 02:33 PM PDT
Matchmaker Lisa Seismore from It’s Just Lunch SF chatted the top tips for texting while dating. Watch the clip to see how you can navigate when and when not to text.
If you’re looking for a new touch screen laptop, there are plenty of good options that won’t break the bank.
There are lots of gadgets to make your reading session even more enjoyable, from e-readers to something as simple as a comfortable blanket.
Totes can be made of many materials, but among the best-looking are leather tote bags.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now