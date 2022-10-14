Interim Director of the Superfest Disability Film Festival Emily Beitiks joined host Olivia Horton to discuss how the films celebrate engaging storytelling about disability that break free of tired stereotypes. Watch the clip to learn more about the longest running disability film festival in the world and how you can attend.
Superfest Disability Film Festival returns with hybrid events
by: Ken Maccarone
