Sweet & Sour Dreamers Owners Yolanda and Marcus Jackson joined host Olivia Horton to talk about how they are inspiring the next generation of teens to be business minded. Watch the clip to learn more about the types of events Sweet & Sour Dreamers can do including luxury sleepovers, picnics & balloon decor.
Sweet & Sour Dreamers Owners Yolanda and Marcus Jackson joined host Olivia Horton to talk about how they are inspiring the next generation of teens to be business minded. Watch the clip to learn more about the types of events Sweet & Sour Dreamers can do including luxury sleepovers, picnics & balloon decor.