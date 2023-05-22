Fashion Designer Taylor Jay joined host Olivia Horton to show off the newest collection. Watch the clip to see some of the new pieces from the ‘Her Collection’.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Jessica Wills
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jessica Wills
Posted:
Updated:
Fashion Designer Taylor Jay joined host Olivia Horton to show off the newest collection. Watch the clip to see some of the new pieces from the ‘Her Collection’.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now