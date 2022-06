SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sits down with “LIVE! in the Bay” host Olivia Horton on the launch of the new show, which features local celebrity interviews and fun places to explore in the Bay Area.

LIVE! in the Bay will air its first episode 1 p.m. on Monday, June 6. The show will be every weekday at 1 p.m. only on KRON4.