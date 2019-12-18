Hundreds gather for impeachment rallies across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The House of Representatives will begin voting on Wednesday on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Ahead of the historical vote, demonstrators held pro-impeachment rallies across the country and right here in the Bay Area

Hundreds gathered at the San Francisco Federal Building earlier Tuesday evening, many angry, upset and frustrated.

Demonstrators say their message is clear. No one is above the law…not you, not I and certainly not the president.

Demonstrators in San Francisco say they’re here to show congress how many voters support the impeachment of President Trump.

From the rally at the Federal Building, hundreds of people eventually made their way up market street to the offices of senator Kamala Harris and Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Market Street was temporarily shut down as marchers spewed into the street.

Marchers like Elizabeth Kim and Marti McKee say they’re fed up and want change now.

“I think people are tired. We’re tired. We’ve been screaming and marching and saying this is enough and they keep running us over. I want people to really come out and really march for the first time. this is my first time marching. I’ve never. I’m not a political activist. I’m just a mom, but not anymore. Everyone needs to do what I’m doing. They need to be as angry as me and upset as me. I want that,” explained Kim.

Kim went on to say, “Make a statement. We want people to pay attention. Bad things are happening as a result of the corruption. I mean this president only cares about himself.”

There were more than 20 pro-impeachment rallies today in the Bay Area.

Others were held in Oakland, Napa, and San Mateo to name a few.

