San Jose girls soccer coach arrested for sex crimes

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A South Bay soccer coach has been arrested for sex crimes with multiple victims, according to police.

Ricardo Gutierrez, 34, from San Jose was taken into custody after police received information that the suspected engaged in inappropriate behavior with three victims.

The incidents took place between Nov. 2018 – Nov. 2019.

Gutierrez is a walk on soccer coach for the girls team at Gunderson High School in San Jose.

The suspect surrendered to police on Monday and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Gutierrez is charged with three counts of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael O’Grady of the San Jose Police Department at (408) 537-1382.

