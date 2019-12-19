Live Now
South SF Police Department spreads holiday cheer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly.

The South San Francisco Police Department is spreading holiday cheer this season.

The department released a Karaoke Christmas video singing to the holiday tune, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

Members of the department can be seen in fun, festive outfits and singing along to the jingle.

