SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly.
The South San Francisco Police Department is spreading holiday cheer this season.
The department released a Karaoke Christmas video singing to the holiday tune, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”
Members of the department can be seen in fun, festive outfits and singing along to the jingle.
Latest Headlines:
- Majority votes to impeach Trump on abuse of power charge; voting still underway
- VIDEO: Woman delivers food, then steals packages in Berkeley, police say
- South SF Police Department spreads holiday cheer
- ‘People are appalled’: House debates before impeachment vote
- Study estimates that half of US adults will be obese by 2030