Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Watch Live
KRON4 News streaming live on KRONon
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Black History Month
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Yes, We’re Open!
Top Stories
Here’s what the Reddit-hedge fund battle means for your 401(k)
Video
FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot
Video
Johnson & Johnson 1-dose shot prevents COVID-19, but less than some others
Video
Sea shanties are having a moment
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Kadri scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Sharks 3-0
Top Stories
Raiders’ Jason Witten says he’s retiring again after 17th NFL season
Sharks look to rebound on road at Avalanche
Senators acquire Jack Kopacka, pick from Sharks for Jaros
Sharks approved to return to San Jose after COVID ban
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
KRON4 Book Club
Web Chats
About Us
KRON4 News App
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Local Sponsor Highlights
Clark Pest Control
Body Beautiful
Kitchen Experts
Nativo