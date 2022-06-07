The 70th Anniversary of Hope Services Reflects Decades of Progress Toward Greater Acceptance and Inclusion for All

Hope Services is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life experienced by people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs, empowering them to live fulfilled, independent lives. Over the decades, the organization has advocated for systemic changes that see people with disabilities better integrated into the community and getting the opportunities they deserve.

Hope’s comprehensive services span every phase of life, including early development, skill acquisition, employment support, mental health counseling, independent living and senior activity programming. From its humble beginnings as a small preschool in San Jose, Hope Services has grown to a large organization serving over 3,600 clients across eight counties. It’s retail counterpart, HopeTHRIFT, helps fund the important work of Hope Services by selling donated goods at its three stores in San Jose, Watsonville, and Fremont.

Hope Services has come a long way since 1952, thanks to the effort and ingenuity of countless community partners, supporters, donors, advocates, helpers and leaders. There are many ways to support and sustain Hope Services for generations to come. Please visit hopeservices.org/ to learn about our annual concert, join our community of volunteers, or to donate to our community services.











