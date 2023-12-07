Holiday Parties & Entertaining

Tis’ the season for holiday get-togethers, parties, and more – Joining us today is Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head who has the perfect eats and drinks for your upcoming holiday hosted gatherings!

Holiday Hack: La Terra Fina Quiches

La Terra Fina’s Quiches are the ultimate holiday entertaining hack – effortless, gourmet perfection in every bite. Elevate your celebrations with this delicious time-saving secret! You can find this product as your local San Francisco Safeway, Lucky or Sprouts.

La Marca Prosecco Cheer Break

La Marca Prosecco is teaming up with RHONY’s, Brynn Whitfield, to make this holiday season sparkle with the Dolce Delivery contest.

Visit La Marca’s Instagram (@LaMarcaProsecco #LaMarcaDolceDeliveries) from Dec 5 to Dec 10 to enter for a chance to win this surprise!

Drink Responsibly – Must be 21+ to enter the contest, consume, and/or purchase!

PBfit Peanut Flour Baking Blend

PBfit (the top selling powdered peanut butter brand) has just launched a new Peanut Flour Baking Blend, now available on Amazon.com. Just swap one to one for all-purpose flour in your favorite recipes