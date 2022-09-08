On August 28, 1872, the City of San Francisco opened the doors to the City and County Hospital at 23rd and Potrero Streets, launching an investment in public health that keeps the heart of San Francisco beating strong to this day.

“From responding to crises like the 1906 earthquake and the AIDS epidemic to running the busiest pediatric center in the City today, the remarkable history of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center (ZSFG) is inseparable from the past, present, and future of San Francisco,” Kim Meredith, CEO of San Francisco General Hospital Foundation, said. “We are excited to be able to share that story and showcase the truly exemplary resource that San Francisco has in ZSFG, which continues to evolve through its commitment to equity, inclusion, and innovation.”

San Francisco General Hospital Foundation (SFGHF) is thrilled to commemorate the 150th anniversary of ZSFG over the coming year by highlighting the hospital’s storied history in supporting San Franciscans through booms and busts, plagues and pandemics, natural disasters, and everything in between. The community is invited to join in by following SFGHF on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn and using #ZSFG150 to share stories about the positive role ZSFG has played in your life and community.

“During the 150 years we’ve been here, we have been a pillar of San Francisco’s health care system, serving those most in need and providing life-saving care during some of our City’s most historic moments,” Dr. Susan Ehrlich, CEO of ZSFG, said. “While a lot has changed over the years, one thing remains constant: the dedication and hard work of every person who works here, committed to our mission, vision, and place in this community.”

SFGHF’s year-long celebration also includes the creation of 10 special mini-heart sculptures commemorating the 150th anniversary for the Hearts in San Francisco 2023 public art project. Those 10 hearts will be among the 34 total hearts to be auctioned at SFGHF’s annual Hearts in SF event, a tradition that has raised more than $34 million to support patient care and innovation at ZSFG. This year’s Hearts in SF event will take place on February 9, 2023, celebrating the 150th anniversary of San Francisco’s landmark public hospital and only Level 1 trauma center; stay tuned for details and opportunities to register.

“For 150 years, Zuckerberg San Francisco General has advanced a singular vision of providing essential health care to all San Franciscans,” Janis MacKenzie, SFGHF Board President, said. “In celebrating this milestone, we honor all who came before us in making ZSFG the tremendous public resource and national health care leader it is today, and we embrace our role in ensuring that the hospital provides accessible, equitable health care for the next century and beyond.”



To learn more about ZSFG at 150, visit: zsfg150.org