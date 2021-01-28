We’re Growing! Come join the family.

Since 1950, Clark Pest Control has made the lives of people throughout California – and now northwestern Nevada – pest-free, worry-free and just plain better. We have a long tradition of pride that started with our founding by two WWII vets shortly after their return from war – and has since fostered our growth to be the largest pest control company in the West and one of the biggest in the country. We maintain excellence in everything we do, from our first point of contact with our customers, through their customized pest control and lawn care treatments, and then into a watchful continuing care program.

We’d love to welcome you to our team. We reward our employees with superior benefits and compensation, and provide extensive ongoing training to provide you with the skills to succeed. We believe it’s important to invest in your career.

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life and AD&D Insurance, Voluntary Term Life and AD&D Insurance

Employee Assistance Plan

401(k) Plan

If you are a motivated, customer-centric person who takes great pride in providing excellent service and would like to join us on our crusade against pests and unhealthy lawns everywhere, we’d like to talk to you.