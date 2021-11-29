Family Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share some amazing products to help you and your family’s wellness.

Comvita Manuka Honey

​Comvita is the market leader in Manuka Honey. Comvita’s UMF 5+ & UMF 10+ Raw Manuka Honey offers unique health qualities, great for your daily wellness routine. Comvita’s Kids line provides great natural remedies for little ones. www.comvita.com

Smart & Final Sun Harvest Organics

​You will find Smart & Final’s Sun Harvest line of natural, organic and earth friendly products throughout the store; from grocery, produce, meat, dairy, paper, cleaning products and packaging. Sun Harvest has nothing but nature inside!