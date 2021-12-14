Holiday Entertaining

Local Sponsor Highlights
Posted: / Updated:

Holiday Entertaining

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here with a few Holiday entertaining ideas for you….

JURA E8 Piano Black

Elevate your coffee experience at home with the JURA E8. It brews 17 different specialties – from espresso to flat white and latte macchiato – always freshly ground, not capsuled. $2,399 for the E8 Piano Black / $2,499 for the E8 Chrome. www.JURA.com

Smart & Final

Smart & Final is the smaller, faster grocery warehouse store, offering quality products in a variety of sizes, saving customers time and money without a membership fee–it’s your ‘One Trip & That’s It’ source for all your holiday entertaining needs.

Aleve

AleveX™ is a new line of topical pain relief products containing active ingredients menthol and camphor from the makers of Aleve. AleveX™ products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting. www.aleve.com/alevex

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am