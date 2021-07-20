“Oakland for Business” is a community-based initiative presented by the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce. It’s designated to encourage Oakland citizens and shoppers from around the Bay Area, to visit and support the many minority-owned small businesses in Oakland.
Unlike most Bay Area communities, Oakland has no “big box” retailers located within the city limits. In fact, for the last 60+ years, Oakland has relied on – and been sustained by – small businesses, some of which go back generations and which are still run by the original owners’ children and grandchildren.
The pandemic changed the way many of us think about shopping. Oakland for Business encourages consumers to turn away from their computer screens and come back to local brick-and-mortar stores to enjoy the warmth, personal attention, and community spirits that are important elements to a day of successful retail therapy.
The businesses below were the first to lend their names to this effort, taking time out to invite shoppers to “scrolling and start strolling” through Oakland’s bustling retail shopping districts, dynamic and eclectic restaurants, and unique boutiques.
PLEASE VISIT THESE PARTICIPATING ‘OAKLAND FOR BUSINESS’ PARTNERS
Baila Floors
1117 International Blvd. Suite A, Oakland
bailafloors.com
M2: Mimosa on Grand
3320 Grand Ave, Oakland
mimosaongrand.com
The Busy Wife – Catering
Jack London Square, Oakland
thebusywife.net
Moods Beauty Bar
404 14th Street, Oakland
moodsbeautybar.com
Coco Breeze – Caribbean
2370 High Street, Oakland
cocobreezeco.myshopify.com
Proper Fashions Boutique
1200 Clay Street, Oakland
properfashions.com
D. Monaghans – Sports Bar
2820 Mountain Blvd, Oakland dmonaghansoakland.com
Queen Hippy Gypsy
337 14th Street, Oakland
queenhippiegypsy.com
Kingston11 – Jamaican
2270 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
kingston11eats.com
Roux 40 – Black Heritage Cuisine
Coming soon!