“Oakland for Business” is a community-based initiative presented by the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce. It’s designated to encourage Oakland citizens and shoppers from around the Bay Area, to visit and support the many minority-owned small businesses in Oakland.

Unlike most Bay Area communities, Oakland has no “big box” retailers located within the city limits. In fact, for the last 60+ years, Oakland has relied on – and been sustained by – small businesses, some of which go back generations and which are still run by the original owners’ children and grandchildren.

The pandemic changed the way many of us think about shopping. Oakland for Business encourages consumers to turn away from their computer screens and come back to local brick-and-mortar stores to enjoy the warmth, personal attention, and community spirits that are important elements to a day of successful retail therapy.

The businesses below were the first to lend their names to this effort, taking time out to invite shoppers to “scrolling and start strolling” through Oakland’s bustling retail shopping districts, dynamic and eclectic restaurants, and unique boutiques.

PLEASE VISIT THESE PARTICIPATING ‘OAKLAND FOR BUSINESS’ PARTNERS

Baila Floors

1117 International Blvd. Suite A, Oakland

bailafloors.com M2: Mimosa on Grand

3320 Grand Ave, Oakland

mimosaongrand.com

The Busy Wife – Catering

Jack London Square, Oakland

thebusywife.net Moods Beauty Bar

404 14th Street, Oakland

moodsbeautybar.com

Coco Breeze – Caribbean

2370 High Street, Oakland

cocobreezeco.myshopify.com Proper Fashions Boutique

1200 Clay Street, Oakland

properfashions.com

D. Monaghans – Sports Bar

2820 Mountain Blvd, Oakland dmonaghansoakland.com Queen Hippy Gypsy

337 14th Street, Oakland

queenhippiegypsy.com