Service Champions has been named a Top Workplace in the USA for the 2nd year in a row, as voted on by their own employees.

This year’s national honor is the latest in a 7-year streak of local Top Workplaces for Service Champions.

“At Service Champions, our top priority is to provide outstanding service to our clients and to create a positive and supportive work environment for our employees,” said Kevin Comerford, President and Founder of Service Champions. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and reflects the core values and culture that drive our company.”

The award is based on direct feedback by employees who were surveyed by the Top Workplaces program, which is conducted annually by Energage. Over 42,000 companies participate in this program. The survey measures factors such as leadership, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, and job security.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace and grateful to our employees and their support,” said Ray Dias, COO of Service Champions. “We will continue to strive for excellence and maintain our commitment of providing top-notch service and a positive work environment.”

Service Champions provides an outstanding home service experience to their clients and is proud to be a part of this elite group of top workplaces in the United States of America.

What is more: Service Champions is hiring! Learn more at a Service Champions Job Fair, March 15, 2023 in Pleasanton.

Learn more: https://www.servicechampions.net/careers