Lifestyle expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that you need for all of your Beauty and Wellness needs this spring.

Bio-Oil Body Lotion

Bio-Oil, best known for the multi-use skincare oil that is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone, has launched Bio-Oil Body Lotion. Find out more at https://www.bio-oil.com/en

Orpheus Bio-Luminous Dewy Essence

This serum-in-a-mist, multi correctional essence is formulated like an active serum to replenish, protect and add an instant dewy glow to the skin.