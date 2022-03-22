This is a sponsored post by BourbonBlondeBlog.com. All reviews and opinions expressed in this post are based on the personal views of Megan Thomas Head. The views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of KRON4 or Nexstar Digital.

Spring Refresh Beauty, Health & Wellness

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here today with a few Spring Refresh ideas for your everyday beauty, health and wellness.

Aleve

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief. It is available at most major retailers including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Target and www.aleve.com.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

Waterloo is a premium flavored sparkling water brand offering authentic flavors, lively carbonation, and a purified experience. Visit www.DrinkWaterloo.com for additional product information, recipe inspiration and to find a local retailer.

Madison Reed

Madison Reed is the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the way women color their hair. The fast-growing distributor has created a luxurious hair-color formula with a Smart-8 Free formula.