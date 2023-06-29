Lifestyle Expert Maggie Jackson is here to share a few products that are great entertaining must-haves for the summer season.

JENGA® GIANT™ JS7

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 – the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 delivers an exhilarating experience for outdoor gatherings, parties, and family events. Go to www.JengaGiant.com for more info

Capresso Iced Tea Select

The Capresso Iced Tea Select ​​brews delicious iced tea quickly & easily, any way you like it. It transforms loose tea leaves or tea bags into a refreshing, flavorful beverage in minutes, with minimal effort. Find out more at www.capresso.com

New Clausthaler ISO 0.0%

Refresh, Replenish, and Repeat with New Clausthaler ISO 0.0%. It’s the perfect alcohol-free thirst quencher that goes down smooth and easy after any activity. The crisp taste and finish refuels the body and mind and won’t weigh you down. www.clausthaler.com