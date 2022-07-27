Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for your summer wellness needs.

SpudLove Organic Potato Chips

SpudLove Organic Thick-Cut potato chips are USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified Gluten-free. The chips feature authentic potato taste and maximum crunch, from organic potatoes grown on the brand’s own farm. www.spudlovesnacks.com.

Shop Bomba Curls at Target Stores

Afro-Latina owned Bomba Curls is known for their award-winning vegan hair products for textured hair as well as their tasty vitamin gummies that support hair growth. Bomba Curls can be found online at bombacurls.com and at Target stores nationwide.

Natracare is Plastic Free & Organic

Natracare, a women-owned and environmentally conscious company, offers its Moist Tissues that have been tested and certified to the new flush ability standards in both the UK and US.