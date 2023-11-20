Holiday Entertaining

Eats, Drinks, and Entertaining – Joining us today is Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head who has the perfect products for your upcoming holiday festivities.

Capresso

t’s easy to make café-quality beverages at home. The Infinity Plus Conical Burr Grinder lets you grind whole beans right before brewing and the Café TS is a touchscreen espresso machine that creates perfect barista quality espresso plus steam for lattes and cappuccinos. For more information, visit Capresso.com

La Terra Fina

Discover the art of holiday entertaining with La Terra Fina Dips & Spreads. Elevate your celebrations with irresistible flavors and effortless elegance. Learn more at www.laterrafina.com.

Jenga

Elevate your Jenga® game with JENGA® GIANT™ JS7 – the authentic version of the classic game. With towering heights of up to 5 feet, Jenga Giant JS7 delivers an exhilarating experience for outdoor gatherings, parties, and family events. Go to JengaGiant.com for more info.

http://www.bourbonblondeblog.com/