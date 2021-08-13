University of the Pacific, Dugoni School of Dentistry

Due to the pandemic, many Bay Area residents put off appointments with their dentists. However, missed checkups could result in a significant deterioration in oral health. Nearly 20,000 patients from all walks of life visit the clinics at University of the Pacific’s Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in downtown San Francisco. Comprehensive oral healthcare is provided by dental students and residents under faculty supervision. Services include emergency care, check-ups, cleanings, fillings, orthodontic treatment, dentures, implants and more. Costs are approximately 30-40% less than a typical private dental practice. Call (415) 929-6501 or visit the school’s website to learn more.