Drive along a path of pink and white blossoms and see why there is truly nothing like a California winter. You’ll be in a blizzard of blossoms on your journey through the Blossom Trail in Fresno County. Nearly 70 miles long, there are plenty of festivals and special events along the way held in celebration of the blooming fruits, including the annual Kings River Blossom Trail Bike Ride. Found here in the county that produces more food than anywhere else in the nation.

The Blossom Trail runs from mid-February to mid-March.