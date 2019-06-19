Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Governor John Bel Edwards has signed Louisiana’s operating budget

Local

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Governor John Bel Edwards has signed Louisiana’s operating budget. 

The $30 billion budget starts July 1.

There are increases for public schools, colleges, early learning programs, health services, and public safety programs. 

The foster care program is expanding. Tops will cover full college tuition for eligible students, Senior Citizen Centers are also getting more money.

Public school teachers are getting a $1k  pay increase and shool support workers are getting $500 raises. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories