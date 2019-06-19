Morgan City man arrested for drunk-driving, drag racing

A Morgan City man has been accused of drag racing on La. Highway 182 while his blood alcohol content was more than twice the presumptive legal limit, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

26-year-old Marc Mireles was arrested before dawn Monday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, drag racing and racing on public roads.

Police in the area saw two vehicles racing and alerted other officers who then stopped both vehicles.

After talking with Mireles, an officer suspected he was intoxicated and performed a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Mireles was taken to the Morgan City Police Department with a breath sample that showed results of .179, Blair said.

He was booked into the Morgan City jail.

The other driver was cited for drag racing, Blair said.

