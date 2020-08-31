All A’s players, staff in Houston reportedly test negative for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After reporting one positive coronavirus test over the weekend, the Oakland A’s traveling party all tested negative for the virus Monday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale and MLB Network‘s Jon Heyman.

Great news for the Oakland #Athletics, all of their players and staff tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday after one positive test Saturday — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2020

No more A’s positives detected since the initial one. So that’s a plus. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

A’s officials did not identify the identity of the member who tested positive.

The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was postponed just hours before the first scheduled pitch Sunday against the Houston Astros.

The entire team has been self-isolating in Houston while awaiting test results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

