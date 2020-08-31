SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After reporting one positive coronavirus test over the weekend, the Oakland A’s traveling party all tested negative for the virus Monday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale and MLB Network‘s Jon Heyman.
A’s officials did not identify the identity of the member who tested positive.
The finale of the A’s three-game series at Minute Maid Park was postponed just hours before the first scheduled pitch Sunday against the Houston Astros.
The entire team has been self-isolating in Houston while awaiting test results.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: Clean bill of health for A’s after positive virus test
- US surpasses 6 million coronavirus cases
- Full moon that happens only once every 3 years to brighten sky this week
- All A’s players, staff in Houston reportedly test negative for coronavirus
- United Airlines getting rid of some change fees