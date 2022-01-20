A’s encouraged by environmental report for new ballpark, but Vegas still an option

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Now that the environmental impact report has been approved by the planning commission, the city of Oakland is one step closer to that new waterfront ballpark at Howard Terminal.

So, why is the A’s ownership still considering moving the team to Las Vegas? KRON 4’s Haaziq Madyun asks the A’s team president.

The environmental impact report for the A’s new ballpark receives unanimous recommendation by the planning commission.

“I think that bodes well for us in terms of getting a positive vote from the city council next month,” said A’s President Dave Kaval.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is feeling good about it as well.

“Recommendation to send the final environmental impact report onto the city council for certification is a huge win for our entire region and puts Oakland one step closer to building a landmark waterfront ballpark,” Schaaf said.

Is there is a sense that the team is rooted in Oakland, for now?

Kaval says he is encouraged by the unanimous vote however, the process on the potential move to Las Vegas moves on.

Why not, at this point, just focus on Oakland?

Kaval says there are still questions on whether or not the team will get the votes from the city before the election in the fall.

The A’s are doing what they can to maximize their options in case Oakland doesn’t work out.