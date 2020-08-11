A’s outfielder Ramon Laureano suspended for 5 games after brawl with Astros

OAKLAND, CA – JULY 26: Ramon Laureano #22 of the Oakland Athletics hits a sacrifice fly scoring Marcus Semien #10 against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning at Ring Central Coliseum on July 26, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano has been suspended for 5 games following his heated weekend brawl with Astros players, according to USA Today Sports.

A's outfielder Ramon Laureano receives a 5-game suspension, so one-fourth Alex Cintron's suspension. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 11, 2020

Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron has been suspended for 20 games.

The suspensions come just days after Laureano apparently charged the Astros dugout after reportedly being taunted by Cintron.

According to Laureano, Cintron had said something vile about his mother, but he said he regrets charging the dugout.

“I regret charging him because he’s a loser,” Laureano told ESPN’s Jeff Passan. “[A suspension] is understandable, but I hope it’s not that many games.”

