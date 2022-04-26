OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval took to Twitter Tuesday to feud with local media members and critics. Kaval went back and forth with 95.7 radio host Damon Bruce in the morning and attempted to highlight empty seats at the San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park during their Bay Bridge Series game against the A’s in the evening.

Kaval’s exchange with Bruce centered around what he said is unfair media coverage that the City of Oakland gets, compared to San Francisco. He called out local media several times throughout the day for not covering what he described as the Giants’ “attendance woes.”

“Are you going to cover the attendance woes at @OracleParkSF? Why have you all of a sudden taken such a big interest in the @Athletics?” Kaval tweeted at Bruce.

The A’s are averaging an MLB-low 7,942 fans at their games in 2022, according to numbers on ESPN’s website. Their third home game of the season against the Baltimore Orioles drew just 2,743 fans. Comparatively, the Giants are 11th in MLB, averaging 32,184 fans at the game. MLB listed attendance as 32,898 at Oracle Park Tuesday night.

The A’s future is uncertain as the team attempts to build a new stadium at Howard Terminal in Oakland. KRON4 reported in 2021 that the team visited sites in Las Vegas for a potential ballpark.

Oakland lost several of its top players before the 2022 season, including deals that sent first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta, third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto and starting pitcher Sean Manaea to San Diego. The A’s lost to the Giants 8-2 Tuesday, dropping to 9-9 on the season.