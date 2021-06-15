A’s to revisit Las Vegas this month

Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus, left, celebrates with center fielder Ramon Laureano after the Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The A’s confirmed on Tuesday it is visiting Las Vegas again in the coming days as the team continues its search for a new ballpark home.

A’s president Dave Kaval and team owner John Fisher will be traveling to southern Nevada on June 20 and 21.

The A’s had last visited potential sites in the Las Vegas area for a new stadium last month.

The search for a new ballpark comes after Major League Baseball instructed the Athletics to explore relocation options as the team tries to secure a new waterfront ballpark.

MLB said that the current Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”

“MLB is concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark effort with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland,” MLB said. “The A’s have worked very hard to advance a new ballpark in downtown Oakland for the last four years, investing significant resources while facing multiple roadblocks. We know they remain deeply committed to succeeding in Oakland, and with two other sports franchises recently leaving the community, their commitment to Oakland is now more important than ever.”

In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their new ballpark that would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland’s City Council this summer it would not be ready until 2027.

Early this year, Kaval asked the City Council to make a decision via a vote before it breaks for the summer on a $12 billion privately funded ballpark project and major community development plan featuring $450 million in community benefits, but the team has been given no indication anything is imminent.

The team’s lease at the Coliseum is up in 2024, but the aging venue where the A’s have played since 1968 is already having lighting and flooding issues.