Astros beat A’s for 2-0 ALDS lead

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros throws to first to complete the double play after forcing out Marcus Semien #10 of the Oakland Athletics at second to end Game Two of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 5-2. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – George Springer hit two homers and the Houston Astros kept making more noise in the playoffs, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.

Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston, which needs one win to reach its fourth straight AL Championship Series.

Game 3 in the best-of-five series is Wednesday, when Houston is the home team in the neutral site matchup.

Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a two-run, two-out drive in the third on a second straight 90-degree day at Dodger Stadium.

