Astros beat A’s for 2-0 ALDS lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) – George Springer hit two homers and the Houston Astros kept making more noise in the playoffs, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.
Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston, which needs one win to reach its fourth straight AL Championship Series.
Game 3 in the best-of-five series is Wednesday, when Houston is the home team in the neutral site matchup.
Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a two-run, two-out drive in the third on a second straight 90-degree day at Dodger Stadium.
