Aviators survey fans for possible A’s move to Las Vegas

OAKLAND, CA – JULY 22: General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Aviators are asking its fan base to speak-up about a possible relocation of its parent team, the Oakland A’s, to the Las Vegas valley.

In an email that went out early Monday afternoon, the Aviators told fans it’s working with a third-party company to conduct the market survey to determine demand for a Major League Baseball team and new ballpark in Las Vegas.

The survey can be seen and filled out at this link. However, it appears the response is overwhelming the server receiving the answers.

Some participants are getting this message, “Unfortunately, we are receiving an unusually high volume of responses.”