Future of Oakland A’s home depends on city council

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The future of the Oakland Athletics staying in Oakland hangs in the balance.

It will ultimately be up to the city council to decide if the team’s proposal for a waterfront ballpark moves forward.

On Wednesday, the council held a work-study session to gather final details before possibly holding a vote in two weeks.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval was direct in his comments Wednesday to the city council.

“This is our last option in Oakland,” Dave Kaval said.

During a virtual study session on the franchise’s proposed privately-financed $12-billion waterfront ballpark district at Howard Terminal, Kaval reiterated to the council — the team’s existing lease at the Oakland Coliseum expires in 2024.

Adding that Major League Baseball has encouraged the team to explore sites outside of the Bay Area.

A’s management has already made multiple trips to Las Vegas.

“We’re in a position now, where it really is Howard Terminal or bust,” Kaval said.

The non-binding term sheet the A’s submitted to the city in January and made public in April is what is on the table and it’s what will ultimately be up for the council’s vote, including negotiated recommendations made by city staff.

The term sheet is essentially an outline of the proposed financial deal between the city and the A’s.

The Athletics need the council to approve the term sheet in order to move forward.

“We had another downtown site that failed at Laney. We looked at all the additional options. We met with Major League Baseball. They’ve been very clear that the coliseum site is not in the future for baseball in the 21st century. We need a downtown, urban location, and that is Howard terminal,” Kaval said.

One sticking point is that the city wants the athletics to commit to a non-relocation agreement that would remain valid for at least 45 years.

The A’s have countered with 20 years. The council is scheduled to vote on the term sheet on July 20th but even if approved, it’s unclear when or if the project will ever break ground.

Another point that raised some eyebrows, several council members were surprised when the team asked for a waiver regarding the issue of affordable housing.

The team is suggesting that rather than the A’s paying for affordable housing, the city should pay for it with tax revenue from the project.