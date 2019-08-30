Kids get in free to all Oakland A’s home games in September

OAKLAND (KRON) – For the entire month of September, kids can get in free to all Oakland Athletics home games at the Coliseum.

All kiddos ages 12 and under get in free with the purchase of one regularly priced ticket.

For each regularly priced ticket, an adult can add up to two additional tickets free of charge for kids 12 and under.

September’s games include the Los Angeles Angeles, Kansas City Royals, and Texas Rangers.

An added bonus – kids will get to run the bases after Sunday games on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.

