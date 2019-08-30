Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Kids get in free to all Oakland A’s home games in September

A's

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – For the entire month of September, kids can get in free to all Oakland Athletics home games at the Coliseum.

All kiddos ages 12 and under get in free with the purchase of one regularly priced ticket.

For each regularly priced ticket, an adult can add up to two additional tickets free of charge for kids 12 and under.

September’s games include the Los Angeles Angeles, Kansas City Royals, and Texas Rangers.

An added bonus – kids will get to run the bases after Sunday games on Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.

To learn more, click here.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News