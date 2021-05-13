Las Vegas mayor says ‘talks’ with Oakland A’s ongoing since 2019

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – Could the Oakland A’s soon become the Las Vegas A’s?

The mayor of Las Vegas is speaking out after the Oakland A’s announced it was exploring other markets in a possible relocation move.

In a statement, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said:

“Las Vegas has always been open to active conversations with major league sport franchises as they seek new locations and expanded community support. For over 20 years these talks have included dialogue with league commissioners, and for the Oakland A’s these have been occurring since 2019. Las Vegas is excited.”

Right now the A’s are exploring the possibility of relocating elsewhere with the green light from Major League Baseball if the city rejects its proposal for the waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal.

In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their new ballpark that would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland’s City Council this summer it would not be ready until 2027.

The A’s have been playing in Oakland since 1968.

In an interview with KRONon, A’s president Dave Kaval said “Oakland’s down to its last at bats.”

The A’s are the last major professional sports team in Oakland after the Golden State Warriors moved to San Francisco and the Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas.