Mayor Schaaf on A’s relocating: ‘Hell no, we won’t let them go’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oakland’s last professional sports team could be on the move.

Major League Baseball has given the A’s the greenlight to move if the city of Oakland rejects the team’s proposal for the waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf joined the KRON4 Morning News Wednesday to discuss

“Oaklanders know we need to take these kinds of threats seriously. But I say ‘hell no, we won’t let them go,'” Schaaf said. “This is our moment to rally together to make this work.”

In November 2018, the A’s announced they had found a waterfront location for their new ballpark that would cost more than $1 billion, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023, but now, even if approved by Oakland’s City Council this summer it would not be ready until 2027.

In a statement released via the A’s Twitter account, MLB said it was “concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark efforts with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland.”

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball,” the MLB said.

When asked why this hasn’t come to a vote, Schaaf said a lot of progress has been made.

“The A’s just released the financial plan three weeks ago, and so now we need to bring our partners in this region together to make sure this project, which is privatley financed by the A’s, will be successful and generate the community benefits that we deserve.”

The Howard Terminal proposal would offer public access to the waterfront, green space and parks, housing for Oaklanders, and union jobs just outside the ballpark.

In an interview with KRONon, A’s president Dave Kaval said “Oakland’s down to its last at-bats.”

City council has until the end of July to vote on the issue at hand.