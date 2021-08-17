Oakland A’s Chris Bassitt struck on head by comebacker

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt falls to the ground after getting hit in the head from a ball hit by Chicago White Sox’s Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was struck on the side of the head by a comebacker.

With two on and no outs in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin lined right back up the middle.

Chris Bassitt is conscious and aware, and is on his way to the hospital. We will provide additional information when possible. — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) August 18, 2021

Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.

As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into the back of a cart and driven off the field. A’s center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as Bassitt passed by him.

Praying for A’s ace Chris Bassitt.



He was carted off the field after being hit in the right side of head by a 100MPH line drive. He was still conscious, but there was a lot of blood on the mound and the towel covering his face after. @kron4news #RiseAndGrind #whitesox pic.twitter.com/sHZ0jXC84X — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) August 18, 2021

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.

Burch Smith replaced Bassitt on the mound.