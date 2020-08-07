Oakland A’s coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute after game win

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Fans were shocked Thursday when they saw Oakland Athletics coach Ryan Christenson give off what appeared to be the Nazi salute.

He says it was “not intentional.”

Video shows Christenson throwing up what appears to be the Nazi salute as he greets players.

A lot of people online are now calling this out, with many saying they couldn’t believe what they just saw.

Christenson issued an apology on Twitter, calling the action a “mistake.”

“Today in the dugout I greeted players with a gesture that was offensive. In the world today of COVID, I adapted our elbow bump, which we do after wins, to create some distance with the players. My gesture unintentionally resulted in a racist and horrible salute that I do not believe in. What I did was unacceptable and I deeply apologize,” he wrote.

The Oakland A’s also issued a statement saying in part, “We do not support or condone this gesture or the racist sentiment behind it.”

Christenson has been with the A’s for most of his playing and coaching career.

No word on what action the team plans to take, if any.

