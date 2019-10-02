Oakland A’s gear up for win-or-go-home wild card game

OAKLAND (KRON) – It’s sudden death – a Game 7.
For the second year in a row, the Oakland A’s are in the wild card game.
Only this time, they are playing right here at home.
Tonight they take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a win-or-go-home.
The winner of tonight’s game will take on the Houston Astros on Thursday in Game 1 of the next round.
Taking the mound for the A’s will be arguably their best pitcher – Sean Maanea.
The A’s were solid at home this year with a 52-27 record.
Around 50,000 fans are expected to turn out for this do-or-die game.
First pitch is at 5:09 p.m. and throwing out the first ceremonial pitch is Oakland’s own and former bat boy for the A’s – MC Hammer.
