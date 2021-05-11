Here’s why MLB is telling the Oakland A’s to ‘explore other markets’

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It looks like the Oakland Athletics may be looking into relocating out of the East Bay.

ESPN reports the A’s are exploring the possibility of relocating elsewhere with the green light from Major League Baseball if the city rejects its proposal for the waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal.

In a statement released via the A’s Twitter account, MLB said it was “concerned with the rate of progress on the A’s new ballpark efforts with local officials and other stakeholders in Oakland.”

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball,” the MLB said.

A statement from Major League Baseball: pic.twitter.com/Ujzll7cMWF — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 11, 2021

The A’s have been playing in Oakland since 1968.

The team has already moved forward its proposal for the Howard Terminal proposal, which would offer public access to the waterfront, green space and parks, housing for Oaklanders, and union jobs just outside the ballpark.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released a statement then saying the city received the A’s proposal “and will evaluate it closely.”

The team is earmarking $450 million to be used for community benefits such as affordable housing, with the ballpark aimed at being the most environmentally sustainable project of its kind in state history.

The A’s are the last major professional sports team in Oakland.

The Golden State Warriors relocated to San Francisco, while the Raiders have gone on to Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.