Waterfront ballpark: No communication between Oakland A’s, port leaders since 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – KRON4 Sports Director, Jason Dumas spoke with Mike Jacob, Vice President of Pacific Merchant Shipping Association and a member of the East Oakland Stadium Alliance.

Jacob is a heavy hitter at the Ports where the Oakland A’s are looking to build a new state-of-the-art ballpark.

He tells KRON4 that he hasn’t had any communication with A’s owner, John Fisher, or president Dave Kaval since 2019.

Jacob told KRON4 that ultimately, East Oakland Stadium Alliance, the most powerful group at the ports, does not have a say in whether the project gets the green light. But he said unlike the A’s, city officials in Oakland have been working with EOSA in good faith.

Lastly, he says that the MLB nor the A’s have offered any explanation as to why building a new park at the Coliseum lot isn’t viable like they claim. It essentially simply isn’t as profitable for the organization.

Watch interview above.