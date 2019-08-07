Athletics crush Cubs 11-4

CHICAGO (KRON) – The Oakland Athletics came roaring out of the gates to secure a victory against the Chicago Cubs, 11-4.

Oakland had a field day against their former lefty, now Cubs pitcher Jon Lester.

Lester (9-8) surrendered 10 earned runs on 10 hits, in just four innings of work.

Making it one of his worst outings of the year.

Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson(10-7) got his tenth win of the season.

Over six innings he worked very efficiently, only throwing 79 pitches while scattering two runs and seven hits.

He also contributed two singles at the plate.

Highlights from the Athletics included a massive second inning with eight runs scored.

Including catcher Dustin Garneau’s three run homer in the second inning.

Followed by a three run homer from right fielder Stephen Piscotty in the fourth.

Piscotty, is now the 10th player with at least 10 home runs this season, making this home run a new franchise record.

Stephen Piscotty is now our 10th player at least 10 home runs this season! #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/YC7ZX2ktim — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2019

The outfielder returned from the injured list Saturday, after suffering a knee sprain from sliding into second base in June.

Piscotty told Susan Slusser from the San Francisco Chronicle, he used his time on the IL to hone his hitting mechanics.

The Athletics are currently half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second AL Wild Card spot in the AL.

Athletics RHP Homer Bailey (9-7, 5.20) will face Cubs LHP Jose Quintana (9-7, 4.40) in the series finale on Wednesday.