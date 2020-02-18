Aubrey Huff responds to SF Giants excluding him from reunion due to ‘controversial tweets’

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Aubrey Huff is responding after the San Francisco Giants announced on Monday it would not be inviting him to this year’s 10-year anniversary festivities of the 2010 World Series team.

The Giants said they aren’t inviting Huff to the team’s reunion because of insensitive remarks he made on Twitter back in November and in January.

In a statement, the team said his comments are “unacceptable” and run counter to the values of the organization.

Huff released a statement on Twitter overnight, saying he was shocked and disappointed with the Giants’ decision.

“If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion,” he said in part.

The full squad for the Giants is now in Arizona for spring training.

