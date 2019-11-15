Bumgarner rejects Giants’ $17.8M offer, Smith headed to Braves

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Giants reliever Will Smith is headed east to the Atlanta Braves after accepting a $39 million, three-year contract with the team Thursday.

Smith’s departure isn’t the only hit to the Giants pitching staff.

Veteran ace Madison Bumgarner rejected the Giants’ $17.8 million qualifying offer — allowing him to test the waters of free agency.

The Giants first made offers to Smith and Bumgarner on Nov. 4 — to which they had 10 days to respond.

Bumgarner began his major league career with the Giants in 2009.

During his decade in San Francisco, Bumgarner helped lead the team to three World Series championships, taking home the MVP title in 2014.

The pitcher has also been awarded the Silver Slugger (twice) and Willie Mac awards.

Bumgarner enters free agency with a decorated resume — World Champion, MVP and a record-setting 18 career home runs, the most of any current pitcher in the major leagues.

Smith was the first of 168 free agents in the MLB to switch teams during this off season.

The 30-year-old pitcher had a 2.76 ERA with the Giants this year, saving a total of 34 games.

He is a Georgia native, now poised to return to the state, and has a career 49 saves as a reliever.

Also in free agency alongside Bumgarner are pitchers Gerrit Cole, of the Houston Astros, Stephen Strasburg, of the Washington Nationals and Zack Wheeler, of the New York Mets.