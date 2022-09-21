SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three-time World Series champion Buster Posey is now a member of the San Francisco Giants ownership group, the team announced Wednesday in a news release. Posey becomes the first former player to join the organization as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

Posey, 35, will be the youngest member of the ownership group, the release said. The former catcher retired in 2021 after spending his entire 12-year career with the Giants — making seven All-Star teams and winning NL MVP honors in 2012.

The Giants did not say how much of an ownership stake Posey owns.

“I feel deeply connected to the Giants and the San Francisco Bay Area and hope that my perspective as a former player will be beneficial in growing the game and assisting the organization to build the next championship team both on and off the field. I have always had such great respect for the ownership group, many of whom I’ve gotten to know through the years, who provided the support for me and my teammates to achieve the successes we did. I also believe that I can learn so much by surrounding myself with business leaders who have been at the top of their respective industries.” Buster Posey

Greg Johnson is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Larry Baer is the team president and CEO. The Giants’ principal owner is Charles B. Johnson, according to multiple reports.

Posey isn’t the only well-known Bay Area figure to recently join an ownership group of a local sports team. Rapper G-Eazy purchased an ownership stake of the Oakland Roots soccer club — joining former NFL player and Bay Area native Marshawn Lynch.

Earlier this week, the Giants announced General Manager Scott Harris left the organization to be the next President of Baseball Operations with the Detroit Tigers.

With 14 games left in the 2022 regular season, San Francisco (71-77) is 9.5 games back behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. The Giants are in Colorado to face the Rockies for a 5:40 p.m. start on Wednesday.